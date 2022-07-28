Mira Rajput steps out with oil in her hair, gets praised by fans for her simplicity

For almost everyone we know, we dedicate our off day to take care of our hair.

It starts with detangling followed by a hot oil massage with steaming and then the ordeal of washing your hair to get the oil out. But apart from all of this, the one thing that we never ever do is step out of the house with oil in our hair.

But guess who just stepped out with oil in her hair without caring about what the others have to say? Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput! The star wife was snapped earlier this afternoon as she made her way into a salon with her scalp and mane dripping with oil.

Mira has often spoken about the importance of regularly oiling your hair and this video has won hearts. The star wife looked elegant in an ivory coloured salwar kameez with dupatta as she tied her hair up in a loose bun. With no makeup, Mira sure knows how to look pretty even with oil in her hair.

Apart from a few naysayers, social media users showered her with praise for her look. While one called her ‘gorgeous’ another wrote that it is nice to see a simple girl like her.

Mira surely gives all of us the courage to be a bit braver and step out with oil in our hair.

The couple recently returned from their European getaway. After holidaying in Rome and Switzerland, the duo rang in their anniversary in London before returning to Mumbai.