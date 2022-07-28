Shaniera takes on Noor Bukhari for age-shaming Humayun Saeed

Shaniera Akram, the wife of former legendary cricketer Wasim Akram, gave a befitting reply to Noor Bukhari for criticising Humayun Saeed over romantic hero’s role in his new film, London Nahi Jaunga. Noor, who has quit from the showbiz industry, shared her two cents on the new movie. While taking a jibe at Humayun Saeed over his age, she said: “No love happens to be in this age” and asked him to do some mature roles.

She also appreciated Nadeem Baig for his best direction and cinematography but she feels the love story did not go well with Humayun Saeed’s age.

Taking to Instagram, Shaniera Akram replied to the Noor Bukhar’s comments about age. “I don’t know about this. From my experience I think many incredible love stories happen a lot in the second half of lift just depends on how the script is written,” Shaniera wrote.

“So many people haven’t found their true love or are still looking for it. There are many unmarried, divorced or widowed people in the world, don’t rule them out, theirs is the true story of finding love!”