Zayn Malik flaunts pink hair in rare social media post

Zayn Malik re-emerged on social media post to leave fans swooning over the singer’s pink hair.

The former member of One Direction took to Instagram on Wednesday night to send the temperature soaring with his brooding photo. The Pillow Talk singer flaunted his bunch of tattoos in a white vest.

Malik has been lying low since his split from ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid.

A source told US Weekly that the former lovebirds have a ‘loving and caring relationship despite being broken up’.

“They’re not living together, but Zayn visits Gigi and Khai at the farm in Pennsylvania a lot when they’re there. They like to spend time away from the city because it’s more safe, quiet, and exclusive.”

The insider also added, “co-parenting comes with certain challenges and ups and downs” but the couple ensures that their daughter Khai is still ‘very much part’ of Zayn’s life.