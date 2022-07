MADRID: Argentina right-back Nahuel Molina has signed a five-year contract with Atletico Madrid after completing his move from Udinese, the Spanish club announced on Thursday. Local media reported Atletico will pay 15 million euros for Molina, who spent the past two seasons at Udinese after arriving on a free transfer from Boca Juniors. Molina has won 16 caps for Argentina and was part of the squad that won the Copa America last year.