Former Sale player Mayor given four-year doping ban

LONDON: Former Sale centre Chris Mayor was given a four-year ban from all sport on Thursday for an anti-doping rule violation. The English Rugby Football Union said Mayor attempted to use a prohibited substance and also tried to traffic a prohibited substance. A national anti-doping panel found the charges proven against Mayor, whose suspension is imposed from December 2021 to December 2025. Mayor was charged by the RFU with possession, but that was not proved. The 40-year-old, who also played for Northampton and Wasps, scored a try for Sale when they won the Premiership title against Leicester at Twickenham in 2006. Stephen Watkins, the RFU’s anti-doping and illicit drugs programme manager, said: “Mr Mayor was a respected professional player and well aware of his responsibilities. “All rugby players irrespective of level are subject to the anti-doping rules which are in place to protect players and the integrity of our sport.”