France defender Kounde to sign five-year Barca deal

MADRID: France centre-back Jules Kounde is set to join Barcelona on a five-year deal from Sevilla, according to reports in Spain on Thursday.

Catalan daily MundoDeportivo said the two clubs have reached an “agreement in principle” over a 50-million-euro ($50.7 million) transfer that includes an extra 10 million in bonuses. Sport published a front-page photo of the defender entitled “Kounde 2027”, while Madrid daily As reported Sevilla and Barcelona completed a deal on Wednesday “while waiting to make it official”.

An agreement between Chelsea and Sevilla appeared to be close last weekend, but Spanish media underlined the key role played by Barca coach Xavi Hernandez in the impending arrival of Kounde. The 23-year-old is recovering from groin surgery following an operation last month but is expected to be available for the start of the new season. Kounde joined Sevilla in 2019 from Bordeaux. He won the Europa League in his first season in Spain, and has played 11 times for France.