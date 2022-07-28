Is Suhana making debut on ‘Koffee with Karan 7’ with ‘The Archies’ team?

Karan Johar’s Koffee with Karan 7 started with a bang early this month and each episode is coming up with new spicy gossip for the audience. In fact, the new season of the popular celebrity chat show is coming up with an interesting ensemble of guests. So far, Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan-Janhvi Kapoor and Akshay Kumar-Samantha have graced the couch. And as we look forward to a new episode of Koffee with Karan 7, there have been rumours that Shah Rukh Khan’s darling daughter Suhana Khan will also be making her debut on the show this year. However, Karan Johar has dismissed the reports. If the rumours were to be believed, Suhana was said to be making her big debut on Koffee with Karan 7 along with the team of The Archies. For the uninitiated, Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies will mark Suhana, Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor’s big Bollywood debut. The media reports also suggested that Suhana will be seen talking about her brothers Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan and it did get the fans excited.