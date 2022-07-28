Judicial independence ‘under attack’

The federal government Wednesday decided to legislate on the Supreme Court’s jurisdiction on suo motu notices and the powers of the chief justice to constitute benches among others.

The decision was taken during a federal cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif in Islamabad. Speaking to the media, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said a parliamentary committee will be formed on judicial reforms.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court Bar Association, High Court Bars of all provinces, Pakistan Bar Council, and members and nominated members of Judicial Commission have in their joint resolution also demanded that the Supreme Court powers be limited. They said Article 175A and Article 209 of the Constitution should be amended so that the forum for appointment and removal of judges could be one and judges, bar, administration and parliament were all equally represented in it.

The lawyers said the parliament should amend Article 175 (2) and 191 of the Constitution, abolishing the chief justice’s blanket authority in forming the benches, fixing the date of the cases and taking suo motu notices and give these powers to five most senior judges of the top court.

The government and its allies thoroughly discussed the Supreme Court verdict declaring Chauhdry Pervaiz Elahi as the 22nd Punjab chief minister. On the other hand, the government also decided to replace the director general of the Federal Investigation Agency and appointed Mohsin Butt as the new chief.