Ukraine parliament appoints new top prosecutor

Ukraine’s parliament on Wednesday appointed lawmaker Andriy Kostin as the new prosecutor general, a week after his predecessor was fired in the largest political shake-up since Russia’s invasion. The prosecutor general’s office said that 299 lawmakers of Ukraine’s parliament — the Rada — voted to approve a request from President Volodymyr Zelensky to appoint Kostin to the post. “We have additional challenges during wartime. One of the primary tasks is fair punishment for every Russian war criminal,” Zelensky said on Instagram following the appointment. He said he hoped Kostin’s “professional skills will contribute to high results in this direction”. Lawmakers last week backed Zelensky’s shock call to sack Ukraine’s top prosecutor and the domestic security chief after many members of their agencies were suspected of collaborating with Russia. Dismissed top prosecutor Iryna Venediktova, who met regularly with counterparts from EU countries and the United States, said after Zelensky’s announcement that she had “things to be proud of in her post and showed good results”. “We must stop the terror and genocide of the Ukrainian nation,” Kostin told the Rada before the vote, calling for the proper documentation of Russia’s “crimes” to ensure accountability.