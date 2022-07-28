Daily Times

Biden tests negative for Covid after completing treatment: W.House

AFP

US President Joe Biden has had two negative Covid-19 tests and no longer needs to isolate after recovering from infection, his White House doctor said Wednesday. “Yesterday evening and then again this morning, he tested NEGATIVE for the SARS-CoV-2 virus by antigen testing,” presidential physician Kevin O’Connor wrote in a memorandum, adding that Biden had already completed a course of the Paxlovid therapeutic . “Given these reassuring factors, the President will discontinue his strict isolation.” The US leader had been isolated in his White House residence since testing positive for the coronavirus last Thursday.

