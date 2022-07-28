PTI petitions LHC against Shehbaz, cabinet

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Wednesday petitioned the Lahore High Court (LHC) in a bid to remove Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his cabinet from the office. The petition, filed by PTI’s Andalib Abbas and Hassan Niazi, has made the federal government, the principal secretary to the PM, and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) parties to the case. The petition contended that money laundering cases against the premier are under hearing, meanwhile, he and his cabinet have met with proclaimed offenders during their London trip.

The PTI argued that in a “clear violation of the law”, PM Shehbaz included his son, Salman Shehbaz and his wife in the official visit to Turkey. “The prime minister is violating the Constitution by misusing his powers,” stated the petition. Seeking the removal of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader from the premier’s office along with his cabinet, the petition also requested the LHC to order the caretaker prime minister to take over.

On May 11, PM Shehbaz along with the 10-member delegation of PML-N’s senior leadership had met the PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif in London to seek his counsel for overcoming the ongoing political, economic and constitutional crisis in the country.

Later, it was learnt that the party Quaid had them swear their allegiance to him. Later that month, the premier, along with a high-level delegation, had gone on a three-day official visit to Turkey. Besides discussing the Pakistan-Turkey bilateral relations, the two leaders also exchanged views on regional and international issues.