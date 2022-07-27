Elahi, Moonis meet IK, discuss prevailing political situation

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and former federal minister Moonis Elahi called on Chairman Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan on Wednesday. Imran Khan felicitated Ch. Parvez Elahi on assuming the office of the chief minister. Ch. Parvez Elahi thanked Imran Khan for his trust. The prevailing political situation was discussed in detail during the meeting. Dr Shahbaz Gill was also present.

CM directs all possible assistance to flood affectees: Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the human and financial loss due to flood in Rajanpur. CM directed Commissioner DG Khan to oversee the relief activities and all possible assistance should be provided to the flood affectees. Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi directed to ensure provision of food to the affectees and medical aid should also be provided to them. He further directed to make arrangements to provide fodder to the livestock as well. CM sought a report from Commissioner DG Khan about the human and financial loss. CM directed to estimate the damages which occurred to the fields, houses and other properties and submit a comprehensive report in this regard.

Pervaiz Elahi has paid tributes to Captain Muhammad Sarwar Shaheed: Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has paid tributes to Captain Muhammad Sarwar Shaheed who was cited with the first Nishan-i-Haider.

In a statement issued on Wednesday in connection with martyrdom day, the CM said that Captain Muhammad Sarwar Shaheed laid down his life for the defence of Pakistan and the nation is proud of the great sacrifice rendered by him. Captain Muhammad Sarwar embraced martyrdom while gallantly fighting with the enemy and he will always remain alive in our hearts, he added.

CM seeks report from Commissioner Rawalpindi: Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has sought a report from Commissioner Rawalpindi about the death of two children due to drowning in a pond and ordered that a report should be submitted to him after holding an inquiry. The CM also extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families and prayed that may Allah Almighty grant patience to them to bear the loss with fortitude.