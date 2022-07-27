Anti-riot training to be given to 2000 FC personnel in current fiscal year: Sana

Minister for Interior Rana Sana Ullah while terming Frontier Constabulary (FC) a national asset on Wednesday said that anti-riot training would be given to 2000 FC personnel during the current financial year while 5000 personnel in the next fiscal year.

Addressing at passing out of 1st Batch of FC Anti-Riot Training Course here, he said all out facilities would be provided to FC for making it a best professional force. After anti-riot training, FC would now provide additional support to Islamabad police and Ranger for maintenance of law and order in the federal capital, he added.

The minister said that the government would also provide funds for the training of 5000 FC personnel next year. After amendment in the law, the FC could perform duties of maintenance of law and order, he said.

Keeping in view additional anti riot role of FC along with protecting the country’s borders, he urged the Commandant FC to recruit women in the force as they constituted over 50 percent of total population of the country.

He asked the Commandant to prepare a proposal about recruitment of women in FC adding that he would not only get the proposal approved but also secure funds for it.

The minister appreciated Islamabad police, FC and Rangers for successfully dispersing armed rioters and protesters in the federal capital on May 25 with tear gas. All the three forces performed very well to maintain law and order situation, he said.

He said that 400 FC personnel had been imparted special anti riot training for which an amount of Rs 333 million has already been paid out of total allocation of Rs 667 million in the budget.

He said salaries and other allowances of Islamabad police and FC had been enhanced. Salaries of FC and Islamabad police had also been made at par with KPK and Punjab police respectively which cost additional Rs 738 million, he said.

Sana Ullah said ration allowance of FC personnel had also been brought at par with the other forces which had financial implication of over Rs 1 billion.

Similarly, he said all pending arrears worth over Rs 1.22 billion had been paid to the families of martyrs before June 30, 2022.