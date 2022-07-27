CIIs for implementation of ‘Muharram Code of Conduct’

The members of Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) and renowned religious scholars Wednesday emphasized on the implementation of ‘Muhrarram Code of Conduct 2022’ in a meeting.

The meeting was comprised of Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mufti Abdul Shakoor, Council of Islamic Ideology Chairman Dr Qibla Ayaz, Prime Minister’s Special Representative for Interfaith Harmony and Middle East and Pakistan Ulema Council council Chairman Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, Maulana Mufti Abdul Rahim, Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, Allama Amin Shahidi, Allama Arif Wahidi, Allama Iftikhar Hussain Naqvi, Pir Amin Al-Hasanat Shah, Pir Syed Ali Raza Bukhari, Dr Raghib Hussain Naimi, Pir Khalid Sultan Bahu, Allama Ziaullah Shah Bukhari, Maulana Muhammad Yasin Zafar, Maulana Hamidul Haq Haqqani, Maulana Hakeem Mazhar, Maulana Muhammad Ahmad Ludhianvi, Maulana Aurangzeb Farooqui, Maulana Muawiya Azam Tariq, Maulana Fazlur Rehman Khalil, Sheikh Anwar Ali Najafi, Allama Afzal Haidari, Allama Shabbir Hussain Maithami, Allama Nasir Abbas Shirazi, Pirzada Muhammad Amin, Shahzada Hafiz Hamid Raza, Pir Hasan Haseebur Rahman, Shahzada Ghulam Nizamuddin Sialvi and representatives of Jamiat-ul-Arwat-ul-Waqhi.

According to main points of the code of conduct; it is the duty of all citizens to recognize supremacy of the Constitution and to fulfill their oath of allegiance to the country in all circumstances. Ensure respect for the fundamental rights of all citizens as enshrined in the Constitution, including equality, social and political rights, freedom of expression, belief, worship and assembly. The Islamic structure of the Constitution and laws will be protected. Citizens have the right to peacefully struggle for the implementation of Shariah law in the country.

All forms of coercion, armed action against the state, violence and disorder in the name of enforcing Islam shall be considered sedition and are prohibited by Shariah law and no individual shall have the right to be subjected to the government, military or other security agencies people to declare as disbelievers.

Scholars, clerics and people from all walks of life should fully support to the state and state institutions, especially the law enforcement agencies and security agencies so that violence can be eradicated from the society. Everyone should refrain from being a part of movements based on linguistic, regional, religious and communal prejudices against the state. The state will take strict action against such groups.

No one should promote sectarian hatred, armed sectarian conflict and forcibly impose his ideas on others because this is a clear violation of the Shariah.