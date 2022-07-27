Senate body defers ‘Control of Narcotics Substances (Amendment) Bill’

The Senate Standing Committee on Narcotics Control on Wednesday deferred the “Control of Narcotics Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2021” till the next meeting for further deliberation.

The Committee which met here at the Parliament House under the chairmanship of Senator Ejaz Choudhary deferred the “Control of Narcotics Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2021” moved by Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmed till the next meeting. The bill was aimed at checking the misuse of narcotics law, and increasing the punishment (imprisonment of 10yrs and Fine of five hundred thousand rupees) pertaining to vexatious entry, search, seizure, and arrest made by the empowered person under section 20 and section 21 of the Control of narcotics Substances Act 1997.

Senators Sardar Muhammad Shafiq Tarin, Dost Muhammad Khan, Falak Naz, Rana Maqbool Ahmed, Rana Mahmood ul Hassan, Anwar Lal dean, Jam Mehtab Hussain Dahar, and Atta ur Rehman attended the meeting. Minister for Narcotics Control, Shahzain Bugti. Secretary, Ministry of Narcotics Control Ms Humaira Ahmad, DG ANF and other concerned officials were also present in the meeting.

The Secretary, Ministry of Narcotics Control Ms Humaira Ahmad asked the sponsor of the bill, Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmad to withdraw the bill as the empowered person if found exercising his power above the given mandate is treated as per the existing law of the Ministry.

To which Maqbool said the bill has been brought after the unfortunate incident that took place with Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah in the past.

Maqbool observed that the high court in his decision in the case has asked for further inquiry into the case but no inquiry has been initiated yet. “I will withdraw the bill if further inquiry is instigated into the case as per directions of the high court.”

He stressed inciting further investigation in Sanaullah’s case and if found innocent then justice should be made.

The Chairman Committee remarked that no one should be treated unfairly and that the matter needs to be sorted out, adding that there should be no further delay in the case.

Ms Humaira Ahmad informed that the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) has no objection to the amendment bill but the matter regarding the imposition of a fine on the empowered person under sections 20 and 21 of the Narcotics control substances act 1997 has not been decided yet and asked for more time to look into the matter.

“We will revert to the committee after the CII finalize its deliberation and table the report in the committee, she said. She asked for providing time-limit to revisit the bill and study in detail the case of Sanaullah.