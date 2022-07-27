Gold price up by Rs2500 to Rs152,000 per tola

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs2500 per tola and was sold at Rs152,000 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs149,500, the previous day in the local market. The price of 10-gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs2143 and was sold at Rs130,315 against its sale at Rs 128,172, whereas the prices of ten-gram 22 karat gold also increased to Rs119,456 against its sale at Rs117,491, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained stagnant at Rs1600 and Rs1371.74 respectively. The price of gold in international market increased by $3 and was sold at $1721 against its sale at $1718, the association reported.