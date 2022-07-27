Dortmund’s Haller out for ‘several months’ after tumour operation

BERLIN: Borussia Dortmund striker Sebastien Haller will be out of action for at least “several months” after surgery on a testicular tumour, the Bundesliga club said on Wednesday. The Ivory Coast attacker was diagnosed last week during the team’s pre-season training camp in Switzerland. “He had a successful operation last week,” said Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl. “He will definitely be out for a few months. “The operation went very, very well and he’s on the right track.” Dortmund paid Ajax 31 million euros ($31.5 million) for the 28-year-old earlier in the close season after he scored 47 goals in 65 appearances for the Dutch side. The club have not said if they will look for a short-term option to boost their attacking options in the absence of Haller, who was signed as a replacement for Erling Haaland after the Norwegian’s departure for Manchester City. Dortmund starts their season on Friday with a German Cup game at 1860 Munich.