Ukraine-Russia war: Nearly 40,000 Russian soldiers killed, claims Zelenskyy

Since February 24, nearly 40,000 Russian soldiers have been killed, with tens of thousands more “wounded and maimed,” according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

He has called Gazprom’s decision to cut flows to Europe via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline by 20% beginning Wednesday a form of “price terror” as gas prices have risen.

As Russia intensifies its attacks on the two Black Sea regions, a Moscow-backed official in the Russian-occupied Kherson region says Odesa and Mykolaiv will soon be “liberated” from Ukraine.

The International Monetary Fund warns that downside risks from high inflation and the Ukraine war are materializing and, if unchecked, could push the global economy into recession.

Multiple outlets report that US basketball star Brittney Griner will testify in a Russian courtroom on Wednesday as her attorneys present their case for leniency after she admitted to bringing cannabis oil into the country.