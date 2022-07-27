JI offers arbitration to defuse political crisis

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Sirajul Haq has offered to mediate between the coalition government and the opposition to defuse the prevailing political crisis in the country. Addressing a presser in Lahore on Tuesday, he highlighted that the country is suffering from severe load-shedding and economic crisis but the government and the opposition are involved “in a wrestle”. Siraj went on to say that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had no idea of the current crises. He further said that the PDM, the PTI and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) always looked towards Rawalpindi rather than solving their issues themselves, in a veiled reference to the military establishment.

“Both the PDM and the PTI levelled allegations against the military and made it controversial,” he added. The JI chief also urged the “neutrals” to let the political parties make their own decisions. Now, he said, courts have been made controversial and they are being talked about on social media. According to Siraj, an institution like the judiciary is losing its respect with an impression of a divide; divisions are being created within institutions.

Calling the 2018 elections controversial, he added that the situation has only deteriorated ever since. He quipped that while there was no legislation for the public interest, the PDM and the PTI seemed agreed on the legislation carried out on the International Monetary Fund (IMF) demand.