Army assists civil admin in urban flooding-hit areas

The Pakistan Army troops on Tuesday were assisting the civil administration in rescue and relief efforts in areas hit by recent urban flooding in various parts of the country. Pakistan Army Emergency Response teams were consistently busy dewatering and supplying basic food necessities and medical care to the affected population, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release said. The Pakistan Army dewatering teams were carrying out flood relief operations in District Jamshoro, Gharo Grid station and South Karachi including Shahra-e-Faisal and Nipa Chowrangi, Lasbela, Turbat and Quetta. The Army teams established Relief Camps including Medical facilities and distributed necessary food and ration among the local residents. Moreover, various standby and response teams were stationed at different locations in Sindh and Balochistan for relief activities and to counter any emergency situation due to flooding. Pakistan Army troops and mobile medical teams provided relief goods and free medicines to hundreds of locals in areas of Jamshoro, Gharo, Kemari and Nipa Chowrangi. Besides, the medical team also provided medical aid to over 1,500 people at Quetta, Turbat and Lasbella in Balochistan.