ECP de-seats PML-N MPA over fake degree

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday de-seated Kashif Mehmood of Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) who was part of the Punjab Assembly after winning from PP-241 constituency of Bahawalnagar.

A notification in this regard was issued by the top poll body. The de-seating comes after the Supreme Court dismissed Kashif Mehmood’s review plea in a fake degree case.

According to the ECP notification, the commission has withdrawn notification No. F.2(39)/2018-Cord of candidate dated August 7, 2018. It added the order was issued in pursuant to the judgment of Islamabad High Court (IHC) in writ petition 4715 of 2018, titled Abdul Ghaffar Vs. ECP and three other and subsequent order dated November 23, 2021, passed by the Supreme Court of Pakistan in Civil Appeal No. 1271 of 2021 titled Muhammad Kashif Vs Abdul Ghaffar and other, dismissing the appeal.