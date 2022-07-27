ATC extends interim bail of PTI leaders in ransacking cases

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) extended interim bail of several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders till August 5 on Tuesday in ransacking cases, registered during the party’s recent long march. ATC Judge Abhar Gul Khan heard the bail applications, filed by the PTI leaders. The PTI leaders including Yasmin Rashid, Hammad Azhar, Murad Raas, Umair Niazi, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Jamshed Cheema, Shafqat Mehmood, Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed, Mussarat Cheema, Yasir Gillani, Andleeb Abbas and others appeared before the court, during the proceedings and got their attendance marked. The court expressed annoyance over not recording statements of Zubair Khan Niazi, Sheikh Imtiaz, Mian Akram Usman and another and ordered the investigation officers to record their statements immediately. At this stage, the PTI leaders’ counsel advocate Burhan Moazzam sought time for advancing his arguments on the bail applications. Subsequently, the court allowed the request and extended the interim bail of the PTI leaders till August 5. Shahdara, Bhatti Gate, Shafiquabad and Gulberg police had registered cases against the PTI leaders. Meanwhile, the court rejected the interim bail of PTI leader Aijaz Chaudhry after he failed to appear before the court.