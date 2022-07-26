FINCA Microfinance Bank partners with Millat to provide tractors to farmers

Pakistan’s leading microfinance bank, FINCA Microfinance Bank Ltd (FMBL) joins hands with the market leader in agricultural tractors and machinery, Millat Tractors Ltd (MTL). Under this collaboration, farmers who are FMBL’s existing or potential customers looking to purchase a tractor for their farming needs will be able to book a tractor which will be delivered on easy terms and conditions through a quick and a hassle-free process. With a network of 80+ distributors pan Pakistan, MTL dealers will also assist customers with after-sales services and will provide awareness through educational web series on routine maintenance of tractors.

The MOU signing ceremony was attended by key management members of both the organizations.

On this occasion, Mr. Chaudhry Mohammad Ahmad, Chief Commercial Officer at FINCA Microfinance Bank Ltd stated; “The agriculture sector contributes over 20% to the GDP and plays a vital role for the economy of Pakistan and its development. By helping farmers acquire superior machinery on low mark-up rates, an easy and a quick delivery, our collaboration with Millat Tractors can help address some of the unmet needs of the farmers of Pakistan”.

Mr. Azhar Noor, General Manager for the Marketing Division at Millat Tractors was also present and said, “FINCA Microfinance Bank is playing a vital role in the economic development of Agriculture sector, particularly in supporting small farmers. This contributes to employment opportunities & sustainability in the rural sector”.