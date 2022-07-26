KP CM for identifying govt building to establish medical college

The Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar vice chancellor Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq and Secretary Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Amir Sultan Tareen along with local members of provincial assembly Ahmad Hussain Shan and Babar Saleem Swati visited two different sites on the instructions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan to identify the proposed site of Mansehra Medical College.

According to details, a special team of KMU led by vice-chancellor Prof Dr. Zia ul Haq along with Secretary Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Amir Sultan Tareen visited district Mansehra to identify a suitable building for the establishment of a medical college on the special directives of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister Mahmood Khan who was too eager to establish the said college on war footing basis.

Besides other officials two local members of provincial assembly including Ahmad Hussain Shan and Babar Saleem Swati were also present at the occasion.

In this regard, the delegation visited two places, Fatima Jinnah Public School for Girls and Elementary Teachers Training College, and made a detailed review of the various facilities available there. Later, the delegation also visited various departments of King Abdullah Hospital and expressed satisfaction with the facilities available for the teaching hospital here.

Meanwhile, vice-chancellor KMU Professor Dr. Zia ul Haq while talking to the concerned government officials and media representatives said that he and the Secretary Health were directed by Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to visit Mansehra, Buner, Charsadda, Haripur and Karak to establish medical colleges in these districts as soon as possible.

He said that the chief minister had given them the task of identifying a government building where there is scope for establishing a medical college on a priority basis and therefore, in this regard, he along with the Secretary of Health visited Fatima Jinnah Public School for Girls and Elementary Teachers Training College.

He said that the feasibility report would be submitted to the chief minister soon and the work on setting up Mansehra Medical College in the proposed building would be started after fulfilling all codal formalities, while King Abdullah Hospital will be attached to this proposed college as a teaching hospital.