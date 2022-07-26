Minister reviews post-rain situation in Badin

Sindh Minister for Universities and Board Muhammad Ismail Raho on Tuesday visited different areas of Badin and reviewed post rain situation. Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Taj Muhammad Malah, Deputy Commissioner Agha Shah Nawaz and other officers also accompanied with him. The Provincial Minister directed DC to expedite drainage work of accumulated rain water and hire additional staff if needed.

Minister also instructed DC to drain stagnant water by using machines so that rain water could be cleared out rapidly. He also paid a visit to Civil Hospital and reviewed the process of drainage work and expressed his annoyance over the slow pace of drainage. Minister enquired about problems being faced by people and directed Medical superintendent Civil Hospital Badin Dr.Zakir Hussain Khuwaja to ensure availability of better health facilities to patients.

Deputy Commissioner apprised the meeting that with the efforts of Assistant Commissioners and Municipal staff dewatering work was almost completed in the Civil Hospital which had accumulated after heavy downpour. He said that the district Administration had taken timely steps for protecting people from any inconvenience and fulfilled their responsibilities amicably.

Heavy rain damage roads in city : Intermittent heavy rain has damaged roads in Bahawalpur city while the Met Office has forecast more rains for the region.

The intermittent rain started on Monday and remained continuous lashing for several hours. The rainwater caused flash floods on roads and entered houses and shops. The rainwater accumulated on roads damaged roads even it washed away parts of roads in several areas of the city.

The district management said that Commissioner Bahawalpur division, Rajah Jahangir Anwar and Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur, Irfan Ali Kathia themselves had been supervising the work to drain out rainwater from roads. Reports reaching here suggested that walls of few mud houses in slum areas were collapsed. However, no loss o life was reported. The local Met Office said that the region would continue receiving rains till Friday.