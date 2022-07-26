ICT admin conducts anti-encroachment operation at I-11 ‘Sabzi Mandi’

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Tuesday removed all the encroachments during an operation at the fruit and vegetable market (Sabzi Mandi) of Sector I-11. The operation led by Assistant Commissioner Sania Hameed was conducted after issuing warnings to the stallholders who set up stalls and sheds at roads and footpaths, an official told APP. He said the initiative was aimed at ensuring convenience for the visitors to the markets. The ICT admin team along with the Capital Development Authority’s (CDA) officials had been deputed at the market to ensure cleanliness and prevent re-emergence of the encroachment, he added.