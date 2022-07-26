Martyrs like Constable Zeeshan are source of pride for police : IGP

Inspector General of Police Punjab Faisal Shahkar has said that Punjab Police is force of more than 1500 great martyrs and thousands of Ghazis. The brave sons of nation have always sacrificed their lives for protection of lives and wealth of people.

IG Punjab said that the brave constable of Punjab Police, Jhelum, Zeeshan Ali has also joined the great martyrs today, whose eternal sacrifice is a torch for the entire force. IG Punjab Faisal Shahkar said that the eternal sacrifices of martyrs like Constable Zeeshan are a source of pride for the police department and Punjab Police will never forget this eternal example of duty. The best welfare of the families is my top priority and Punjab Police will take full care of families of martyred constable.

IG Punjab Faisal Shahkar directed DPO Jhelum to keep in close touch with the family of Constable Zeeshan Ali and provide all possible support to them out of personal interest. He expressed these views while speaking after the funeral prayer of Constable Zeeshan Ali Shaheed at Police Lines Headquarters, Jhelum. IG Punjab laid floral wreath on casket of the martyr and assured every Departmental cooperation with his family.

According to the details, a young police constable Zeeshan was martyred this morning in Doultala area of Jatli police station, Rawalpindi, while head constable Humayun was seriously injured in the incident. IG Punjab Faisal Shahkar arrived in Jhelum specially to attend the funeral prayers of Shaheed.

IG Punjab directed that best treatment facilities should be provided to Head Constable Humayun who was injured by the firing of the accused. RPO Rawalpindi Imran Ahmar said that the mourners of martyred constable Zeeshan include mother and three sisters. Punjab Police will take full care of the heirs of martyred constable. Martyred constable Zeeshan Ali buried with official honors in his native village Barhal Mangla Cantt, Jhelum. In the funeral prayers, other officers and large number of police jawans including RPO Rawalpindi Region, CPO Rawalpindi and DPO Jhelum were present.