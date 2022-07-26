Pakistan to organize first international maritime expo and conference

Soft launch of Premier edition of Pakistan International Maritime Expo and Conference (PIMEC) held on Tuesday which is going to be held at Karachi Expo Centre from PIMEC is scheduled to be held at Karachi Expo Centre from February 10 to February 12 2023.

While addressing at the ceremony, the Defence Minister appreciated Pakistan Navy for taking the initiative to exhibit potential of Pakistan’s Maritime Sector through PIMEC. He said that Pakistan offers enormous opportunities for profitable investments, joint ventures and trade in the maritime sector. He highlighted that oceans bring the nations closer and therefore the need to make them a safer place through collaborative efforts of all stakeholders. Pakistan as a responsible state is committed to play its role for international peace, stability and order.

The Defence Minister dilated upon Pakistan Maritime Potential that can contribute enormously to our national economy. Development of efficient ship-breaking industry, trans-shipment ports, fisheries industry, coastal tourism, water sports and aqua culture are few of the areas which deserve special focus. The Chief Guest emphasized on the integration of public – private partnership amongst maritime industry to achieve optimum results. He further added that the potential of academic and R&D organizations must be incorporated for enhancing efficiency and productivity of our maritime sector. He assured that Government will continue to create business and investment friendly environment. Towards the end, the Chief Guest hoped that avenues generated through PIMEC will grow and bring Pakistan closer to the cherished goals of realizing regional peace and shared prosperity through collaborative efforts.

Earlier, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi acknowledged the dynamic participation of guests that added great value to the event. Naval Chief appraised that PIMEC will be the flagship event of Pakistan and is planned to be held biennially for demonstrating latest technology of national and international maritime industry. The exhibition will serve as one of the international gathering of entrepreneurs, R&D specialists, financial experts and top level policy makers to boost cooperation, share knowledge and support ventures in the maritime field. The Admiral expressed his gratitude and hoped that with zeal & zest, meticulous planning and cooperation from all the stakeholders, PIMEC-2023 will prove to boon our national economy and help raise our international stature.

The ceremony was attended by Federal Ministers, Ambassadors, military officials, Academia, Media Fraternity and distinguished guests from all walks of society.