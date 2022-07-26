PPSC adopts e-payment system from August 1

Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) will launch electronic payment (E-Payment) system from August 1 through which all kinds of fee may be submitted via internet banking, mobile phone banking and ATM. The PPSC has developed the e-payment system in collaboration with the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and one click payment system will save the applicants time and labour. No fee through 32-A fee challan forms will be accepted after August 1.

The fee system will facilitate the applicants as all fee payments were made over the counter through the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) only and the candidates used to face difficulty in fees payment due to bank hours and long queues. Under e-payment, the candidates will fill an online form with their personal information and a 17-digit PSID code will be generated. The candidates will pay the fees against that PSID number through ATM, Internet Banking, Mobile Phone Banking or over the counter (by visiting nearest 1Link member Banks/ Branches).

The applicants may also deposit the fees using Jazz Cash, Easy Paisa, U-paisa and other microfinance banks. On payment, they will receive a confirmation SMS and an email from PPSC. After getting the SMS candidate will again visit the page and will further be directed to the next step of the application process. The initiative has been taken to facilitate the candidates and to make the process expeditious. E-Payment will also help in automatic receipt verifications and elimination of fake/unpaid candidates. Through E-Payment, candidates will be able to instantly pay the fees, process and submit their application round the clock.