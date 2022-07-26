Land link continues between Sindh-Balochistan: MHA

The Spokesperson of the National Highway Authority has said that the news story regarding land connection between Sindh and Balochistan provinces has been cut due to the demolition of the Hub Bridge on the Karachi-Quetta National Highway (N-25), is not based on reality. The traffic is plying through the Hub ByPass.

According to the details, the bridge on the Hub River on the National Highway (N-25) connecting Karachi to Balochistan has collapsed as a result of recent heavy rains and resultant floods. However, the traffic continues through the Hub Bypass.

The 11 km long Hub Bypass starts near Mouza Beirut (Makki Masjid) and joins the national highway near the customs check post after the bridge over the Hub River. Now, the Hub Bypass is used as an alternative safe route on which the traffic is flowing, smoothly.

Furthermore, the National Highway Authority has sought the advice of construction experts for the reconstruction of a new bridge over the Hub River.