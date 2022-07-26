There appears no sign of relief as Pakistan’s largest city continues to be battered by the vicious monsoon season. If issuing flash flood warnings could knock up a series of guardian angels, Climate Minister Sherry Rehman did a fine job by ringing the alarm bells on Sunday but sadly, words–however powerful–remain just words.

As many as 15 have died in the latest downpour, wherein rain recorded in a matter of hours overweighed not just days but entire months’ worth. Neighbouring Balochistan is silently being washed away under the ferocious might of weather disasters. The already struggling province was caught off-guard when the rains started and going by the skyrocketing death rate, is still quite exposed.

The daily routine remains suspended because of irreparable damage incurred to bridges, roads and other linkages. So miserable is the situation on the ground that the Sindh government preferred to shut down Karachi and Hyderabad than risk a greater number of casualties. However, complacency is still the order of the day because the authorities would rather let dead bodies float around in muddy floodwater than get their hands dirty with civic programmes that actually matter.

No qualms about the 30-year-record being broken in the country’s south but simply waving hands in helplessness is no viable strategy. That World Bank’s repeated word to the wise about infrastructure in Pakistan, especially Karachi. being highly vulnerably to any climate-induced changes has fallen on deaf ears speaks volumes about our priorities.

Unless those in power snap out of their pursuit for catchy headlines and front page pictorials, effective reactions to fallen bridges or inundated roads would always take centre-stage. Investing energies in the not-so-exciting drainage system or coming up with a lasting flood map does not win votes and thus, is often pushed to the dusty corners. Over 140 rainwater harvesting systems across the state of New York are a splendid success story that store as much as 1.5 million gallons a year.

Bangkok’s phenomenal 11-acre park serves the same purpose; with extra brownie points: preventing flooding after powerful storms. More than time and money, such innovative solutions need the political will to bring about a change. Something that cannot be found in cities decried as orphans far and wide. *