Maya celebrates early birthday in UK

Maya Ali is hands down one of the most beautiful actresses of Pakistan and dazzles in all of her avatars. With her impeccable acting skills, the fashionista always stands out with the beauty and style she possesses. The Parey Hut Love star has her birthday on July 27 but she had early birthday celebrations with family as she will be working on that day. The Diyar-e-Dil star celebrated the event with balloons, smiles and a beautiful cake at a café in the United Kingdom. Maya shared joyful photos of early birthday celebrations on her Instagram. “I knew I won’t be with them on my birthday so my family decided to give me a surprise and already made it special for me. Love you @noshaafnan and @afnan_q420 to the moon and back,” she wrote. Several celebrities, including Zara Noor Abbas and Ahmed Ali Butt, extended wishes on her birthday. On work front, Maya Ali has paired up with Emmad Irfani for Shoaib Mansoor’s new film, Aasman Bolay Gay.