Life has come full circle: Ranveer Singh

Actor Ranveer Singh has been honoured by International Advertising Association with Brand Endorser of the Year award.

The actor shared the news on Instagram and recalled how he started his career as a copywriter, before entering Bollywood. Ranveer began his film career with Band Bajaa Baaraat.

Sharing the pictures from the award function he wrote, “From starting my professional journey as a copywriter in an advertising agency to now being honoured with the prestigious ‘Brand Endorser of the Year’ award – life has come full circle. Thank you to the International Advertising Association for this recognition, immensely grateful.” In the first picture, Ranveer held the trophy and posed for a picture. The next photos are from the award function. In one photo Ranveer is receiving the award and in another one he held the trophy up in the air.

After completing his college, Ranveer started his career as a copywriter in Ogilvy&Mather, a leading ad agency. He later worked on brands like Ponds and RTI. One fan wrote, “Congratulations fearless actor.” Many others dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

Ranveer recently went nude for a photoshoot by Paper magazine. While many Bollywood celebrities and fans lauded the actor for it, many others criticised him for the same on social media. On Tuesday, an FIR was filed against the actor in Chembur on the charge of obscenity for sharing his pictures from the shoot on Instagram.

Ranveer was last seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar, which was released in May 2022. He will be seen next in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus, which is scheduled for theatrical release on December 23 this year. Cirkus will star Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Sharma. He also has Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in the pipeline. The film also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Alia Bhatt. The film is slated to release in 2023.