Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 27 July 2022 is being sold for Rs. 126720 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 147800 per tola in Pakistan today.

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today

Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

Gold Rate In Pakistan, 27 July 2022

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold per Tola Gold Rs. 147800 Rs. 135482 Rs. 129325 Rs. 110850 per 10 Gram Rs. 126720 Rs. 116159 Rs. 110880 Rs. 95040 per Gram Gold Rs. 12672 Rs. 11616 Rs. 11088 Rs. 9504

Check the latest Gold prices updated on Daily Times news’s website. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

Daily Times keeps an eye on today’s gold rate in Pakistan on daily basis.

*The prices mentioned above are without implemented taxes.