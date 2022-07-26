Pakistan records sharp drop in coronavirus infections

Pakistan has reported 371 cases of coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, with just one fatality, according to data made public by the National Institute of Health Pakistan on Tuesday morning (Monday).

Data from the NIH show that after the addition of one fatality, the country’s death toll rose to 30,470, and after the addition of the new 371 cases, the total number of infections rose to 1,551,251.

Over the past 24 hours (Monday), 13,439 tests were conducted across the country, with a positivity rate of 2.76 percent. There were 184 patients listed as requiring critical care.

Peshawar recorded the highest positivity ratio over the past 24 hours at 9.02 percent, followed by Lahore at 7.05 percent.

India sees further dip in Covid cases

Covid cases in India continued to decline, with 14,830 new infections reported in the previous day. This is 2,036 fewer cases than were reported yesterday when there were 16,866 cases.

In addition, India reported 36 fatalities the previous day, bringing the country’s overall death toll to 526,110.

The health ministry reported that the national coronavirus recovery rate was 98.47%. 3.48 percent of the day is positive at the moment.

According to the Health Ministry, there are now 1,47,512 active Covid-19 cases in India as opposed to 1,50,877 previously.

2,02,50,57,717 people have received vaccinations as part of the country’s widespread vaccination campaign, 30,42,476 of whom received their shots the previous day.

The five-point plan of testing, surveillance, treatment, vaccination, and compliance with Covid-appropriate behavior was emphasized in a new advisory that was released on July 25 in Dehradun in an effort to stop the spread of the disease in Uttarakhand. The occurrences of COVID-19 are once more increasing. The National Health Mission’s director, R Rajesh Kumar, issued the rules and instructed district administrations to strictly enforce their compliance, including social seclusion, mask wear, and hand sanitization.

All adults in the age range of 18 to 75 years will receive free precaution doses starting on July 15 at the government CVC as part of the 75-day drive by the Centre government.

As part of the 75-day “COVID Vaccination Amrit Mahotsava,” which will last until September 30, free doses are being distributed.

India’s Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20, and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crores on May 4, three crores on June 23 last year, and four crores on January 25.

Biden feels ‘great’ as Covid symptoms ease

After overcoming the majority of his Covid-19 symptoms, US Vice President Joe Biden said on Monday that he feels “great” and anticipates returning to work in full this week.

After participating via video link in a meeting with staff and business leaders on microchip manufacturing, Biden told reporters, “I’m feeling great.”

Biden remarked that he had slept through the night the previous two nights, adding with a smile that “my dog actually had to wake me up this morning.”

Since discovering he had the coronavirus last Thursday, Biden has been quarantined at the White House. He said he hoped to resume working in person “by the end of this week.”

The president has been carrying out his full duties but has observed a lighter schedule during his recovery.

Earlier, the official White House doctor said that the 79-year-old’s condition is much improved, although he continues to receive treatment for the potentially deadly virus.

“His symptoms have now almost completely resolved,” Biden’s physician Kevin O’Connor said in a memorandum to the White House press secretary. “He only notes some residual nasal congestion and minimal hoarseness.”

According to the doctor, Biden’s lungs are still clear, and his pulse, blood pressure, and respiratory rate are all within the normal range.

The memo stated that the president is still taking the antiviral medication Paxlovid and “is not experiencing any shortness of breath.”

Although Biden is the oldest US president in history, his doctor reports that he is generally in good health. He has received two booster shots and has been fully immunized against the coronavirus.