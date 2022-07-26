Asif Ali Zardari celebrating birthday with grandson in Dubai

Asif Ali Zardari, a former president and co-chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party, is 67 years old. Asif Ali Zardari, who was born in 1955, led the nation as president from September 9, 2008, to September 8, 2013.

He is in Dubai visiting his grandson to celebrate his birthday. To honor their leader’s birthday and his contributions to the political world, PPP members and supporters organized special events.

Rumors that the former president fled were debunked by his daughter Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari, who said: “If he didn’t run away for more than 11 years, why would he now?”

PPP office-bearers will celebrate their birthdays at Liberty Chowk in Lahore. Workers and supporters were urged by local leadership to arrive at Liberty Chowk at six o’clock.

Fireworks, horse dance, and cake cutting ceremony will be held at Liberty Chowk. Similar events are planned to pay tribute to the former president.