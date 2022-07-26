Transgender killed after tiff

A transgender Bashir alias Shehnaz was killed in Faqir Abad area over verbal dispute on Monday. According to police sources, another transgender Durrani, a resident of Bazi Khel Badhber, killed Shehnaz at Orakzai plaza over verbal dispute. The police collected the evidence and started investigation. Two brothers killed over petty dispute: Two brothers were killed over allegations of stealing of water pump in the Swabi district, police said on Monday. Police said that accused Muhammad Ali and Sajjad Khan had allegedly started firing at Ali Zaman and Zeeshan when they were sitting in his shop at village Moli. Police said the dispute was the theft case of the water pump. Police have registered the case and started investigation.