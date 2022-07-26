IMARAT Group wins third Presidential Award

IMARAT Group of Companies (comprising IMARAT Developments and Hospitality, Graana.com, Agency21 and PropSure), poised to become Pakistan’s first home-grown unicorn, was honoured with the ICCI Presidential Award for the third year in a row in the ‘Fastest Growing Company’ category at President House, Islamabad.

The company created more than 2000 jobs in the last 6 years, with offices set up in over 70 locations across Pakistan. It has also established a number of offices in Dubai, Canada and the UK. Agency21 is also set to launch 100+ new franchise offices, which will create 1000 new jobs in the market next year.

President Dr. Arif Alvi presented the award to CEO & Chairman Shafiq Akbar, while a number of bureaucrats, diplomats, parliamentarians and esteemed entrepreneurs were also in attendance.

“Peer recognition is the greatest endorsement an organisation can receive,” stated Mr. Shafiq Akbar. “Having received this prestigious distinction for three years in a row reinforces our commitment to excellence, innovation and an uncompromising client-first mindset.”

Under the umbrella of IMARAT Group, several brands have been established in line with its vision to collaborate across different verticals to work towards the common goal of digital transformation. These include IMARAT Developments and Hospitality; Graana.com, Pakistan’s smartest property portal; Agency21, Pakistan’s largest estate agency network; and PropSure, the first-ever platform to digitise Pakistan’s planned areas and create a data repository of real estate assets.

Its diverse portfolio comprises 17 real estate projects, having accumulated a total area of 10 million square ft. Some notable projects include Mall of Arabia, Islamabad Downtown, Amazon Outlet Mall, IMARAT Builders Mall, Golf Floras I & II, along with its collaboration with PIDE, NUST and UCP to launch the first-ever real estate certification program in Pakistan. IMARAT also partnered with Marriott International to launch three hotel brands for the first time in Pakistan, namely Courtyard by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, and Four Points by Sheraton.

In addition, it has initiated the process to set up Pakistan’s first Special Economic Zone (SEZ) for construction materials and household products. Currently, it is in the process of launching two more real estate development projects.

IMARAT’s track record reflects its sustained and growing prowess in delivering agile and data-driven solutions to revolutionise Pakistan’s real estate sector.

The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Achievement Awards aim to elevate each industry by rewarding active players and creating an enabling business environment.