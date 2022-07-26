ITP encroaches capital’s land unlawfully as CDA slumbers

IThe Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP), which accumulates rupees millions of revenue annually against different traffic rules violations, has been functioning its main head-office in clear violation of Capital Development Authority (CDA) bylaws, Daily Times has learnt reliably.

The ITP’s head-office was established on a green belt near in Sector F-8 while any such construction would stand for gross violation of CDA bylaws and it would be considered as an illegal encroachment.

Sparingly, the CDA authorities seemed slumbering as when contacted a media coordinator Kamran Aslam even expressed ignorance over the matter saying that “please leave it as it’s not news worthy”. He, however, referred another official of the building control wing in the authority, saying that that he is relevant person and can in better position to brief on the issue. But it went in vain when the referred official was approached.

When approached Chairman CDA Amir Ali Ahmed said that the notices against pointed illegal encroachment will be served soon. “After serving notice, the due legal action will be taken immediately as per prescribed rules,” he assured, adding that it is among the fundamental duties of this agency to do act as per law without any discrimination of individual or institutions.

As per available information, when the ITP was established in 2006, its offices were temporarily housed on said greenbelt in sector F-8 with the aim that it will be shifted in a proper office complex that was initially planned to be constructed by the government. Soon after its inception, the CDA also allotted four acres of land to build an ITP complex, near Faizabad, but later the allotment had been canceled for unknown reasons.

A senior official of the ITP department wished not to be named confessed the encroachment saying that “no doubt the ITP is operating from a temporary building which is encroachment but hopefully the complex will be shifted to a proper building as soon as the land issue is resolved.” When asked the time frame in this regard, he said “the SSP traffic, who is the custodian of the office, can better respond to such queries.”

The official further revealed that the issuance of funds for this purpose remained an overwhelming issue for the construction of the new building due to which the encroachment could not be evacuated.

When contacted, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) traffic Dr Mustafa Tanvir refused to comment over the issue. “I am not a relevant authorized person to speak on any issue,” he claimed, referring that Jawad Baloch is a DPR and properly authorized person to give each official version of this department. Baloch, despite repeated calls and messages, could not be approached.

As per claim by ITP, it is making the Traffic system in the capital city a model of excellence which could be emulated by other law enforcement agencies in the country. Besides this, it added, the traffic police tries to maintain smooth flow of traffic, prevention of accidents, helping road users in distress, ensuring rule of law through equal application, achieving the target of zero tolerance with firmness but politeness to gain the confidence and support of the community.

An official regretted that the ITP on one hand is claiming discipline and obedience of laws while on the other hand the authority has been committing major violations that have been since years.