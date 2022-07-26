Cop dies of electric shock while passing by electric pole

A young head constable undergoing training at Multan police training college for promotion to the next rank i.e ASI, died of electric shock while passing by an electric pole amid rain and windy conditions last Sunday evening, police spokesman said on Monday.

Muhammad Imran Khan (40), doing his intermediate course from the college, was going from hostel to cafeteria while it was raining amid windstorm when a conductor touched the pole he was passing by due to strong winds. Resultantly, the current ran through the electric pole and the body of the police officer leaving him severely injured. He was rushed to Nishtar hospital by a college ambulance. Commandant police college Multan, DSP headquarters, DSP legal and course commander also reached the hospital. Doctors pronounced him dead sometime after arrival, police spokesman said adding that he died in the line of duty.

The body of martyred police officer has been sent to his native town, Hasil Pur of district Bahawalpur and Namaz-e-Janaza was scheduled today evening there. His case for grant of compensation to the bereaved family would be processed by Bahawalpur police.