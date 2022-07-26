Voice, data services disrupted in flood affected areas of Balochistan

The recent flash floods in Balochistan have caused multiple optic fiber breaks impacting voice and data services in Lasbela, Kech, Panjgoor, Gawadar, Awaran, Ziarat, Mastung and adjoining areas, said a statement of Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Monday.

It said that about 343 cell sites of three cellular mobile operators (Telenor, Zong and Ufone) and PTCL have been affected due to floods, adding that efforts are being made to resolve this unprecedented situation. The PTA is working with the concerned operators for early restoration of affected communication channels.

According to the details, recent urban flooding in many districts of Sindh and Balochistan disrupted the mobile service in the respective areas. The Met office stated that the low-pressure area persisting over the northeast Arabian Sea and the adjoining Gulf of Kutch has intensified into a depression (intense low-pressure area) with maximum wind speed of 50-55 km per hour.