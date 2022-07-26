‘Arrangements for Muharram to be finalized soon’

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shahid Fareed said on Monday that all arrangements for Muharram would be finalized soon in order to maintain peace during Muharram.

Presiding over a meeting of district peace committee, the deputy commissioner said that all possible resources would be utilized to maintain law and order situation during Muharram. He said that district peace committee would play its due role during Muharram to maintain peace. Strict action would be taken against the elements attempted to violation law, he added. He said best cleanliness arrangements would be ensured at Majalis, mourning procession routes and at the Imambargahs.

Speaking on the occasion, District Police Officer (DPO) Hafiz Atta-Ul-Rehman said foolproof security arrangements would be made during Muharram in order to prevent any untoward incident and added that law violators would be treated with iron hands. The members of district peace committee assured coordination and support in maintaining peace during Muharram.