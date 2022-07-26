Mira Rajput makes a strong case for romantic lace blouse in a Rs 1.5 lac top

While we love Shahid Kapoor, it’s his wife Mira Rajput and her sartorial ventures that has our attention. Whether it’s donning a neon backless gown on a holiday or flaunting her svelte frame in a leather jumpsuit, Mira’s fashion choices have been worth noting and we’ve only been trying to replicate her looks. Mira was snapped yesterday afternoon in a simple salwar kamiz and she instantly won hearts for stepping out with oil in her hair. Being praised for her simplicity, fans were impressed with Mira for not caring about what others have to say. She was snapped later last night along with Shahid and the star wife looked stunning. Mira opted for a pair of black bell bottom pants and teamed it with the prettiest black net and lace top. Mira opted for this elegant ensemble and looked stunning with perfectly blow-dried hair. With a thin stroke of eyeliner, oodles of mascara and highlighted cheeks, Mira looked stunning.