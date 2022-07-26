‘London Nahi Jaunga’ third week performance breaks Shamshera’s opening weekend records

Actor and producer Humayun Saeed’s ‘London Nahi Jaunga’ continues to be the audience favourite in the United Kingdom (UK) for third week running – even superseding the numbers of Ranbir Kapoor’s Yash Raj film ‘Shamshera’ that released this week worldwide. Romantic adventure film ‘London Nahi Jaunga’ has been doing phenomenally well in international markets and in the third week, its numbers exceeded the multi-starrer Bollywood film ‘Shamshera’ over the weekend. According to UK box office reports, Humayun Saeed-Mehwish Hayat starrer ‘London Nahi Jaunga’ hit £46,710 in its third week, exceeding the £43,688 ‘Shamshera’ collected in its first week. Written by Khalilur Rehman and directed by Nadeem Baig, ‘London Nahi Jaunga’ has been consistently ruling the box office since its release — including hitting the top 10 films at UK box office in the first week of its release and becoming the highest grossing Pakistani film in Australia this weekend. This Humayun Saeed blockbuster is successfully running in cinemas across Pakistan and worldwide currently.