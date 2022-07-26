Hira Mani has her say on Dua Zehra case

As teenage girl Dua Zehra disclosed that she is unhappy with her husband Zaheer Ahmed, actor Hira Mani expressed her heartfelt wish for the couple. Dua Zehra – the teenage girl who had been reported missing by her parents from Karachi but was later discovered to be in Punjab after eloping – has had a tumultuous past few months.

She had eloped with Zaheer Ahmed, at least five years her senior, in April. It sparked a cross-provincial manhunt for the couple and even raised questions over her actual age and whether she was legally allowed to marry or not. Initially, she repeatedly professed her love for her new husband and expressed disdain for her parents. She repeatedly refused to be separated from Zaheer and every time she was separated, expressed the yearning to be reunited.

But things have taken a turn recently after she approached the court and requested that she should be shifted to a shelter home as she did not wish to stay with Zaheer any longer, citing fears for her life. She also cited threats from her parents and did not wish to return home. The court granted her request and directed shifting her to a shelter. She was to be then shifted to a shelter in Karachi. Police, meanwhile, have apprehended Zaheer.

In the middle of all this, Hira Mani has shared her feelings on the matter.

Hira, perhaps too understands some of the feelings that Dua Zehra may be experiencing, given that she too had married out of love. In multiple interviews, Hira had shared details of how she had met Mani and then how they ended up together. She had detailed how it all started as being a fan of Mani, who was at the time an up-and-coming actor and host. She had asked her friend to introduce the two of them and she then used to secretly speak with him on the telephone under a pseudonym. Finally, though, she realised that she wanted to be with Mani and decided to end her relationship with a banker who was based in Dubai. Having gone through an emotional roller coaster to end up with the love of her life, all with family strife, Hira could perhaps understand better than most what Dua Zehra and Zaheer may be going through and the feelings they may have for one another. Based on that she posted a story on her Instagram on Monday with her secret wish. “I wish Dua Zehra and Zaheer would never separate. God will definitely listen to this prayer of mine,” she posted. It remains to be seen whether Hira’s wish will ever come true or not.