Bakhtawar Bhutto rejects rumours about Zardari’s escape to Dubai

On Monday, Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari denied the rumours that Asif Ali Zardari, the chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), had fled to Dubai.

In a tweet, she said: “If he [Asif Ali Zardari] did not run away for more than 11 years, why would he now?”

She added, “He faced courts under every regime including our wannabe dictator Select but never ran.”

She clarified that he was in Dubai celebrating his grandson’s first birthday, who was unable to fly himself due to a medical procedure last month.