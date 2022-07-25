Pakistan Army soldier martyred during fire exchange with terrorists in DI Khan

A Pakistani Army soldier embraced martyrdom on Sunday while bravely battling terrorists in the general area of Draban, Dera Ismail Khan (D.I. Khan).

According to a news release from Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), there was a gunfight on July 23 in the D. I. Khan district between the military and terrorists.

However, Lance Naik Mujeeb ur Rehman, a 31-year-old resident of Lakki Marwat, fought valiantly and embraced martyrdom during the intense gun battle.

The ISPR further said that sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.