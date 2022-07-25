‘Hasan Rizvi’ — the millennial man

Life is not about finding yourself. Life is about creating yourself. No, Hasan Rizvi did not say that George Bernard Shaw did, however, Hasan definitely lives this quote literally, and that is how BBPR functions as well. Hasan Rizvi, the man behind BBPR, has raised it well. He is not just the man driving it but also the fuel that ignites the creative power of the agency from within. He is an innovative storyteller, and you need to be one if you plan to make people listen. That is exactly what he did with an added magic of digital dynamism. The company may have decades of experience in PR and media but has time and again proved its worth. Hasan is well aware of adding value to clients’ campaigns by connecting with the next-gen, fueling the power of now and striking the right nerve with the right platforms like Tiktok, snack video or Instagram. He knows the importance of staying up to speed with the evolving culture and society and thus, always ahead of trends. Take notes Future publicists, this is how you go down in history, by making every move your best and better than the rest. Since day one, Body Beat Public Relations has never shied away from new, innovative ways to help a brand tell its story. The Anti Trolling Softmint Campaign is easily part of the top best campaigns in Pakistan to date. It went viral and helped support a very good cause too.

Adding to their innovative practices, BBPR was the first to introduce the largest micro-influencer network through their platform Digirati. Furthermore, it is also specialized in content creation thanks to its sister concern C-Virus.

Post COVID-19, they have wowed everyone with even more creative disruptive changes in the world of PR. Just review some of their current work and you will see creativity and innovation brimming to the top. Cornetto Connect broke the internet as one of the most unique experiential and memorable events of 2022 while 7up rekindled meaningful bonds with the “Dil Ki Baat” digital Amplification. Lets not forget the opulent launch of Carte Dor ice cream as well as keeping the child inside alive with the “Stay Playful” Oreo campaign.

The cap keeps filling with feathers. BBPR’s long list of successful campaigns and projects is growing, the multiple EFFIEs awards shine as proof of that. Taking its evolution forward and forever growing, BBPR is soon expanding to GCC regions for countries like Saudi Arabia, Qatar and UAE. If you ever want to invest in something, it should be PR. A good PR can help raise the performance and credibility of a brand or a business. BBPR knows this all too well and that is why it is one of the most sought-after Public Relations company in Pakistan.