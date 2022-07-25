‘Harbour House’ just a delightful place to be

For years it was the Bristol restaurant one only ever passed on the way to somewhere else. The look of the place is very likeable, hunkered down there on the edge of Bristol’s Floating Harbour. We start with what they call their “posh” onion rings They are certainly grand and mighty. They are big, round, blousy affairs, battered to a shattering crunch, and come with a coarse tartare sauce worthy of the name. It’s quite the snack for a fiver. The rest of ones choices come from that seafood menu. There is a grilled mackerel fillet, its quicksilver skin bubbled and blistered, on ribbons of pickled cucumber, with mint leaves and the tickle of a wasabi glaze. Three fat scallops from the day’s specials list arrive as a military column marching across the plate, on a mayo heavy with saffron alongside chunks of chorizo. Scanning the online reviews for what was once the Severnshed, those footprints in the digital snow that all departed restaurants leave, One can see it had an interesting history.