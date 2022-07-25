‘Trustee CM’ unveils 63-member cabinet

The Punjab cabinet was sworn in at a ceremony held at the Governor’s House here on Sunday evening.

Punjab Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman administered the oath to the ministers after their letter of appointment was read out. When Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman administered the oath, the venue reverberated with political slogans.

The cabinet has 63 members all together with 41 ministers, 12 political advisers, five advisers and special assistants each. PML-N has the highest share in the cabinet while three members of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) are also part of it.

Despite that Hamza Shahbaz was relegated to a ‘trustee’ chief minister by the Supreme Court till the final verdict of the case on the same day he took his oath, his cabinet has still been sworn-in.

The cabinet ministers are: Rana Iqbal Khan, Mehr Ijaz Ahmad, Siddique Khan Baloch, Muhammad Kazim Pirzada, Chaudhry Shafique, Malik Nadeem Kamran, Yawar Zaman, Col (retd) Ayub, Chaudhry Iqbal Gujjar,

Mansha Ullah Butt, Tanvir Islam Sethi, Jehangir Khanzada, Rana Mashood Ahmad, Mian Mujtaba Shuja ur Rehman, Khawaja Imran Nazir, Bilal Yasin, Malik Saif ul Malock Khokhar, Fida Hussain Watto, Rana Ijaz, Uzma Zahid Bukhari, Khalil Tahir Sindhu, Ghulam Qasim Hunjra, Rana Muhammad Tariq, Zaheer Iqbal, Zeshan Rafique, Sania Ashiq, Syed Hassan Murtaza, Syed Ali Haider Gillani, Bilal Asghar Warriach, Qasim Langah, Malik Asad Khokhar, Ahmad Ali Aulakh, Sibtain Bukhari, Saba Sadiq, Ashraf Ansari, Imran Khalid Butt and Rana Liaqat Ali. The ceremony was attended by a number of legislators, their relatives and friends and others.

The oath-taking ceremony was held at the Governor House in Lahore on Sunday evening.